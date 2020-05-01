Concerns raised over management of Covid-19 tests

A Tipperary councillor is raising concerns about the management of COVID-19 tests, saying one local person hasn’t received results five weeks after being swabbed.

The HSE says that test results are taking much longer to process than expected, due to high demand.

Tipp Today heard earlier from one mother who said her daughter had received her results on Monday – over a month after testing.





And local councillor Mairín McGrath has outlined that significant delays are being experienced by other locals.

Cllr McGrath said she was made aware of a person who was tested on March 25th yet still hadn’t received the results. She said ‘thankfully’ the person wasn’t sick but expressed her disappointment towards the ‘bad management’ of the situation.

“I couldn’t get over that she was waiting 35 days for results,” said Cllr McGrath.