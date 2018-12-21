Concerns raised over access to trolleys at St Patrick’s Cemetery

Locals campaigning for vehicular access to St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel have accepted the Council’s decision to no longer allow cars in.

The Council says the pathways are not wide enough to accommodate both cars and pedestrians safely.

Anne Kerton, has loved ones buried in the cemetery and is a former member of the Friends of St Patrick’s Cemetery group.





She says they’ve accepted they cannot change the decision.

Anne also welcomed the installation of trolleys in the car park to aid people carrying heavy plants to loved ones graves.

However, she’s concerned they may not be available to use over Christmas if workers are off…