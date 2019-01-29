Concerns N24 blockage will do more damage than good

The planned blockage of the N24 through Tipperary town has been described as an ‘irresponsible and reckless stunt’ by a local councillor.

Denis Leahy made the comments at this weeks meeting of the Tipp Cashel municipal district, as he welcomed the 3 year plan being put in place in the town.

Cllr Leahy, who’s a business owner in Tipperary called on the March for Tipp group to reconsider their proposed action on February 22nd.





He says blocking the road will hurt a lot more people than they think…

Meanwhile, there are fears the planned blockage of the N24 through Tipperary town will do the town a major disservice.

Cathaoirleach of the Tipp Cashel Municipal district, Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, believes the action will set back any progress the council and the forum have made with the Government and TII.

He says much has changed since the first March for Tipp, and they’ve come a long way with Government officials.

Cllr Fitzgerald says this action won’t help their case…

Cllr Denis Leahy who’s a business owner in Tipperary town, says at least some businesses weren’t consulted about this blockage, and it’ll do serious economic damage to the town…