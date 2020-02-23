Concerns over delays in Tipperary waste water treatment plant

There are concerns that the delayed construction of a new waste water treatment plant in Ballina will hinder development in the area.

Local Fine Gael councillor Phyll Bugler has been responding to an update from Nenagh Municipal District, during which it was outlined that Irish Water is unlikely to fund the project until 2023.

Council management said the update is a major setback, and have agreed to meet with Irish Water to try and get the project prioritised.





Ms Bugler says it’s a major disappointment for the area: