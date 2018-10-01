Concern in Tipp about Garda overtime cuts

Residents of the Premier have been expressing their concern in light of the severe cuts to Garda overtime.

As the days grow shorter, people in more rural areas are worried the cutbacks will affect Operation Thor and see a return to high levels of burglary in the county.

The cuts are an initiative from newly appointed Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, as part of a series of measures to fix a budget deficit of 30million euro within the department.





Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, GRA Spokesperson, Garda Tom Finnan, labelled the mismanagement of state funds as a disgrace