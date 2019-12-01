Commercials prepared for clash against Nemo

Commercials will give it all they have got today against Nemo Rangers according to their manager Charlie McGeever.

The Tipp champions face the Cork side in Dungarvan today in the Munster club football final in a repeat of the 2015 final which the Clonmel side won.

Last time out the Tipp side beat Miltown Malbay of Clare and now take on a Nemo side studded with intercounty players.





Clonmel will look to Tipp seniors Jack Kennedy, Jason Lonergan and Michael Quinlivan for inspiration.

Speaking on Across the Line Commercials manager Charlie McGeever said this final is what it’s all about now.

Tipp FM will bring you live coverage and analysis for the Munster club senior football final from 2pm with live commentary from Stephen Gleeson and Shane Stapleton.

