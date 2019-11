Ballygunner’s Shane O’Sullivan says they’re expecting a close game against Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh in Sunday’s AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Final.

The Waterford side can secure a two in a row provincial success if they win while the Premier county club are looking for a first Munster title since 1986.

Speaking at the AIB GAA provincial final preview day, O’Sullivan says it could be a close game.