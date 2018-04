A Clonmel woman has scooped the coveted title of Tipperary Rose 2018.

Laura Durkan from Glenconnor in Clonmel is heading to the Dome after being chosen at last night’s special selection event in the Anner Hotel in Thurles.

The 26 year old will now go on to represent Tipperary at the extended International Rose of Tralee Festival this August.





Laura is sponsored by the Irish Kidney Association and her win coincides with Organ Donor Awareness week which runs from now until the 8th of April