Gardaí will be out in force today to crack down on speeding motorists, as part of the National Slow Down Day initiative.

There have been 58 road fatalities so far this year, an increase of two on last year.

From January to April, there was also a 46 percent increase in the number of speeding detections.





Clonmel man Alec Lee, of Parc Road Safety Group, is appealing to people to slow down: