Clonmel Gardaí investigating after two men spotted needlessly throwing lifebuoy into River Suir

Gardaí say they are taking an incident which occurred in Clonmel last Friday very seriously.

Two men were seen throwing a lifebuoy into the River Suir at the Convent Bridge.

Superintendent Willie Leahy says they were made aware of the incident shortly after 7.30 on Friday night:





“One is described as wearing a dark green tracksuit with a grey beanie hat. The second as wearing grey bottoms, a grey top and was carrying a black backpack.

“The lifebuoy is there for a particular reason, and that is everybody’s safety if they should get into distress in the river. These people have taken it upon themselves to throw that into the river.

“So I’d be appealing to anybody that was in the Convent Bridge/Irishtown/Dungarvan Road area, that may have seen two males matching that description to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.”