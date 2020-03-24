Clonmel Credit Union urging customers to contact them if financial help is needed

Clonmel Credit Union is operating normally during the Covid-19 crisis, using social distancing as advised by the HSE.

They are also encouraging members to use online services for loan applications and other payments. The situation is being kept under constant review and members will be notified of any changes if and when they occur.

Meanwhile C.E.O. Padraig Enright says the Credit Union is determined to look after all of its members during this worrying time:

“We wish to assure all our members and our community that, in Clonmel Credit Union, we are absolutely committed to supporting you.

“Many of our members will have experienced lay-offs over the past couple of days and they will be worried about the future.

“We will support you and we ask you to please make contact with us so that we can discuss your situation and find an arrangement that is best for you.”