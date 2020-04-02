Clinical assessment unit for those with mild COVID-19 symptoms being set up in Roscrea

A clinical assessment unit is being established in Roscrea as part of the roll-out of additional health services in the mid-west.

These units are designed to cater for patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms who require a face-to-face clinical assessment.

The HSE has announced that these units will start operating from next Monday at three centres in north Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.





The unit in north Tipperary will open at Cré House Health Centre in Roscrea on the Templemore Road, opening from 7.30am to 8.30pm – seven days a week.

Further units are being established at Shannon Health Centre in Clare and Southill Health Centre in Limerick.

The service is provided to assist people with mild Covid-19 symptoms who require medical assessment away from the acute hospital system.

The units will be staffed by a team of nurses, doctors and physiotherapists, and can only be accessed by patients with a GP referral.