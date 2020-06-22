Clerihan publican to defy guidelines for reopening

A Tipperary publican says he will be opening his doors next Monday – even though he won’t be serving food.

Restaurants and pubs serving “substantial meals” will be allowed to open from June 29th while regular pubs will have to wait until July 20th before they can reopen.

John Harney of Harney’s Pub in Clerihan outside Clonmel says he will be sticking with the limits regarding numbers and ensuring he complies with social distancing.





However speaking on Tipp Today he said the current guidelines were far from a level playing field.

“I will go along with everything that they’re recommending but the food is an issue for me.”

“I don’t believe in my heart of hearts – nobody has shown me any science that says that somebody that has a meal is way safer than they would be if they hadn’t.”

“I just think that there’s fairness and there’s equality and it’s a long way short of the mark in this instance.”

Listen back to the full interview :

