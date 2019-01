Tipperary are looking to collect their first silverware of 2019 when they meet Clare in the Munster Hurling League final this weekend.

The fixture details are expected to be published today.

That’ll be swiftly followed by a second meeting between the sides in the National Hurling League opener at the end of January.





Tipp FM Sports editor Stephen Gleeson says both games will be hotly contested.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM.