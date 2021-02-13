Christie aims to ‘build for the future’ as under-20 football boss

New Tipperary Under-20 football manager Paddy Christie is aiming to “build for the future” in his new role.

The Ballymun-native, who is also coach with senior football side, is aiming to create a pathway from underage into the senior panel.

This year, both the under-20 and senior squads will have the same management teams, with David Power as manager of the senior side and Christie the under-20 boss.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Christie believes this will help more players transition into the senior squad:

“It creates a pathway, a stepping stone for those under-20’s in two different ways.

“It allows them to get to know what sort of training goes on at inter-county level because needless to say we’re going to try and bring in a lot of stuff that we were training the seniors with, we’re going to try and bring that into the under-20’s training.

“Secondly, even just personnel-wise and management-wise, the younger players get to know people from the senior management and when they do eventually, please god, make a step up and they walk into that dressing room, before they walk in they’ll probably meet somebody from the management outside that they already know and it should make them feel a lot comfortable.”