Chamber chief set to enter political fray

The CEO of Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Dave Shanahan has confirmed he hopes to run in next year’s local elections.

An additional council seat will be available in the Clonmel Borough District next time around when it splits into two electoral areas – Clonmel and Cahir.

Dave Shanahan was asked by Fianna Fail to put his name forward for the Clonmel area.





Councillor Siobhan Ambrose already represents the party in Clonmel while Micheál Anglim is in the Cahir area.

Dave Shanahan says the official announcement of nomination is due to be made on Friday night.