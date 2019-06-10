Cautious welcome for Tipp town bypass funding

Newly elected Councillor – March4Tipp’s Annemarie Ryan Shiner – has cautiously welcomed the news that funding has been approved for a Tipperary Town by-pass.

Funding had been approved prior to the recession – however, no route was decided at the time and the project was eventually shelved.

As recently as 2018, 25,000 euro had been allocated to the Cahir to Limerick Junction project with the TII saying the scheme had been identified for progression.





Over the June Bank Holiday weekend the TII announced funding to procure technical advisers for the design and planning phases 1-4.

Councillor Annemarie Ryan says the announcement is a step in the right direction.