Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council surprised at lack of information on Borrisokane Direct Provision Centre

The first four out of 16 Asylum seeking families will arrive in Borrisokane on Monday

The families will be housed in the Riverside Apartment complex in the town.

Locals only learned of the news on Wednesday – five days ahead of the first families arrival- and they have hit out at the Department of Justice for what they see as the secrecy surrounding the project and the lack of information on those joining the community.





300 people attended a meeting in Borrisokane last night to share concerns over the arrival of the families at a new direct provision centre in the town.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy says that migration and security are the biggest concerns across continental Europe.