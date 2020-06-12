Cashel Town FC preparing for return to Premier League

Cashel Town Football are preparing for life in the top flight of local soccer as a return to action draws closer.

The TSDL season officially returns in August but officials are hopeful that action could return even sooner.

During the recent lay-off, Cashel Town have erected a new stand at their grounds in Palmershill.





Manager Brian Boca Glasheen says the club are in a great place at the moment.

“We’re one point away from reaching the Premier League with five games to go so I would like to think that we’ll be playing Premier League football come the new season.

“We’ve been working hard over the past number of weeks. There’s a new 50 foot stand gone up. On the wet windy days in Palmershill 100 people can stand in out of the wind and rain and have a half-time cup of tea.

“Things like that will help attract players and get people up to watch games.”