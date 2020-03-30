Cashel Town FC manager is hopeful current season can still be finished this summer

Cashel Town FC manager Brian Bocca Glasheen says he’s hopeful the current local season will be played to a conclusion.

All football in the country is currently suspended.

Glasheen says the remainder of the season could be finished during the summer evenings:





“The health and safety and the well-being of everybody in the country and around the world – soccer comes second to all of that. But if everything goes to plan in two months and we’re all back to work and walking around and everything is going well again, we’ll have come through a hard two months.

“From a soccer point of view then I’d be thinking myself personally, that there’d be no reason why the TSDL couldn’t finish out in June or July in two or three weeks, mid-week and weekend matches.”