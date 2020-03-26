Cashel Rugby Club to deliver shopping to vulnerable members of the community

Cashel Rugby Club is the latest sports group locally to offer their services to the vulnerable during this crisis.

They’ve teamed up with a large number of shops in the area to deliver shopping to those who are afraid to, or can’t, leave their homes.

Cian O’Connor is one of those involved and he explains what they’ll be doing:





“The person who is self-isolating at home, they want to get their groceries, their meat, perhaps their pharmacy deliveries. Many shops are providing deliver services anyway, but if they’re not, they simply telephone the shops who are participating in this at the moment in Cashel – and a flier has been distributed to 2,000 homes in the area today.

“They get the phone numbers of those shops, telephone their order in. The retailer then has a liaison with our service and they arrange for the collection of those items, ideally, once a day.”

He also says that safe social distancing will be adhered to at all times, and all personal hygiene measures are being taken by their volunteers as well.

The service is called Cashel Community Delivery Service and their Facebook page can be found here.