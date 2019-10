As expected Martin Browne has been selected to contest the General Election for Sinn Féin in Tipperary.

The Cashel native was unopposed at last nights convention in Cahir.

Having lost his seat on Tipperary County Council in the local elections last May Martin is under no illusion as to the task that lies ahead.





He says its vital that the support the party is seeing on social media transfers to people voting for him at the ballot box.