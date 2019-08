People in Tipperary are being called on to honour outstanding care in local nursing homes.

Those living and working in nursing home as well as visitors have the chance to recognise and celebrate the outstanding work being done in local facilities.

There are 15 private and voluntary nursing homes in Co Tipperary providing care to 1,099 residents and employing around 1,500 people.





The Nursing Homes Ireland Care Awards are now in their 10th year.