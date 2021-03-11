Carbery to make first start since January 2020 tomorrow night

Joey Carbery has been named the starting out-half for Munster’s Guinness PRO14 clash with scarlets in Thomond Park tomorrow.

Carbery, in his first start since January 2020, is one of seven changes made by Johaan Van Graan from the team that beat Connacht last weekend.

Former Roscrea Cistercian College pupil Fineen Wycherley starts in the back row while there’s no room for Nenagh’s Ben Healy on the matchday squad.





Kick-off in Thomond Park is at 8 o’clock Friday evening.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.