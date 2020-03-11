Cancer patient strongly criticises Cheltenham Festival amid virus concerns

A cancer patient has questioned the decision to allow the Cheltenham Festival to go ahead amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

John Wall spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier about his concerns that people like himself are more susceptible to the virus due to their compromised immune system.

Over 60,000 racegoers attended the first day a drop of around 7,000 on last year’s record first day attendance.





John is absolutely staggered that Cheltenham went ahead despite worldwide concerns about the threat from the Coronavirus.

Listen here for more details: