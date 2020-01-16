Calls for Living over the Shop Scheme to be rolled out in Tipperary

There are calls for a new improved version of the Living over the Shop Scheme to be rolled out in Tipperary.

It will be available to investors and owners of city centre retail premises from next month.

The scheme will provide a range of tax incentives similar to those currently in operation for the Urban Renewal Scheme and will be applied to specific lengths of streets in the cities covered.





Clonmel Councillor Siobhán Ambrose believes the scheme should be amended to include towns and villages due to the depletion in the number of individuals and families living over shops in Tipp.

