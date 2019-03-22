Calls for HSE flawed open disclosure policy to be addressed

A Tipperary TD has called for the flawed open disclosure policy still in place in the HSE to be swiftly addressed.

Deputy Alan Kelly has welcomed the progress that’s being made on the 50 recommendations made by Dr Gabriel Scally in his first report on the Cervical Check Controversy.

However, the Labour health spokesperson says it’s not clear if this latest report addresses the outsourcing of work from contracted labs.





Deputy Kelly says information about US labs outsourcing smear tests unknown to the HSE is essential in getting to the bottom of the Cervical Check Scandal…