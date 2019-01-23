Calls for deer cull in North and West Tipp

There are fresh calls for the Department of Culture and Heritage to take action on the levels of roaming wild deer in North and West Tipperary.

The Cathaoireach of the Nenagh Municipal District Mattie Ryan Coole says he’s been approached by numerous motorists who’s vehicles have been severely damaged by the deer when they run out onto roadways.

His comments coincide with an incident on the railway near Gooldscross earlier this week when nine deer were killed after being truck by a train on the Thurles – Limerick Junction line.





There was a recent deer cull undertaken at the Phoenix Park and Councillor Ryan can’t understand why something similar can’t be undertaken here.