Calls for Cahir route to be reconsidered for M20 proposals

Connecting Cahir to Limerick would prove a much cheaper option for the M20 motorway according to the Cork-Limerick Alliance Group.

They believe the current plans for the road will cost taxpayers too much.

The proposed M20 route from Limerick to Cork is set to cost around 900 million.





However, it’s thought that linking the road to the existing M8 at Cahir would cut the journey time from Limerick to Cork considerably, and would save around 300 million euro.

The Cork-Limerick Alliance group chairperson Brian Hyde says using the route via Cahir, would make more sense.