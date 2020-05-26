Call for Council to waive seating charges

A local Councillor is calling for all charges to be deferred for businesses with outdoor seating in one Tipperary district.

Councillor Marie Murphy says it would help encourage restaurants and cafes to reopen after the pandemic if the extra expense of outdoor seating charges is lifted.

She'll be raising the matter at today's Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel district meeting.





Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Murphy says the charge can be expensive.

“€125 per table – if you have four tables outside your premises that’s €500 a year that you would have to pay for them.”

“And when you consider that you’re also paying rates and the whole lot – look on the scale of it it’s not major but everything to help businesses come through this pandemic.”