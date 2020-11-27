Cáit Devane preparing for a physical game against Galway

“A fast flowing physical affair” is what joint captain Cáit Devane is expecting from tomorrow’s All-Ireland camogie semi-final.

Tipperary meet Galway in Pairc Uí Chaoimh at quarter-past-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Bill Mullaney’s side beat the Tribeswomen in the league earlier this year but are rated big underdogs for tomorrow’s encounter.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Devane is expecting an entertaining game:

“Hopefully it will be a free-flowing game with both sides pushing up the field and looking to attack more so than sitting back cagey.

“I imagine it’s going to be a quite physical game as well with the new rules coming in, referees are kind of allowing more physicality as well, shoulder to shoulder tackles and allowing advantage more so than pulling back for frees.

“I envisage that it will probably be a fast-flowing, physical affair on Saturday.”

