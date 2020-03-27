Cahir Gardaí issue warning about bogus callers to houses after incident last night

Don’t let anyone you don’t know or aren’t expecting into your home is the message from Gardaí in Tipperary.

The advice comes following an incident last night in the Cahir area where people called to the home of an elderly man offering cleaning services relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The man alerted the Gardaí when he realised the callers were not legitimate.





Sergeant Ray Moloney has this advice if someone calls to your door unannounced:

“Please ask them to move to a window so you can clearly see who they are. If they haven’t been invited, if they haven’t an arrangement made to call, or indeed if they’re not Gardaí or members of An Post, we would ask you to contact us immediately.”

“…If you don’t like the look of them or if you don’t like what they’re offering, contact the Gardaí.”