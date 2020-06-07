Busy night for local Garda Roads Policing Units

A sizeable quantity of cocaine and cannabis was discovered in an engine of a car in Tipperary yesterday evening.

While conducting a speed checkpoint on the M7 at Nenagh, Thurles RPU made the discovery after stopping a motorist driving in excess of the speed limit.

The driver of the vehicle also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.





Cahir Gardai

Elsewhere in Tipperary, Gardai seized three vehicles whilst on patrol in Cahir.

They first seized a vehicle for having no insurance after being alerted on their MobilityApp.

While waiting for a tow truck, another vehicle was stopped by Gardai with unrestrained children in the back.

They subsequently discovered that the driver was disqualified.

Shortly afterwards Gardai observed a vehicle driving erratically. On checking their MobilityApp they discovered that the tax had expired 767 days ago and an insurance disc from another vehicle displayed.

All three vehicles were seized with court proceedings to follow.