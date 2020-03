The closure of a flooded national road in north Tipperary is having a significant negative impact on business in a nearby town.

The flooded N65 at Carrigahorig has forced motorists to divert between Portumna and Borrisokane for the last 10 days due to the rising water level on nearby Lough Derg.

The manager of Super Valu in Portumna says they suffered an eight percent drop in sales last week.





John Daly says that businesses in the town have been feeling the pinch.

