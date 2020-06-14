Business owners and householders encouraged to avail of Painting and Enhancement Scheme

Business owners and householders in five north Tipperary towns are being encouraged to avail of a grant to enhance the look of their buildings.

Nenagh Municipal District has rolled out the Painting and Enhancement Scheme, which will cover up to 50 percent of the costs of painting and other works, such as the erection of hanging baskets.

The scheme can be accessed by property owenrs in the town centre of Nenagh, Borrisokane, Ballina, Newport and Cloughjordan.





Rosemary Joyce of Nenagh Municipal District is encouraging people to get creative to improve the look of towns.