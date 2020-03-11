Bruised Bennett ready for Paris-Nice return after dramatic crash

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett is counting the cost of yesterday’s stage of Paris-Nice in more ways than one.

The Deceuninck Quickstep rider suffered a horrific crash in the closing metres of the 212 kilometre stage.

He needed four stitches to close a wound on a finger but thankfully didn’t suffer any fractures after being forced into the barriers.





The current Irish national champion was later fined 800 Swiss francs and docked 40 UCI points after he appeared to shoulder two riders in the usual jostling for sprint position in the closing stages.

Today the riders face a flat but twisting 15 kilometre individual time trial.

Bennett is due off the start-ramp at 1.54pm today.