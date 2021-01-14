Brian Fox welcomes addition of Declan Browne to Tipperary coaching team

Declan Browne will have a positive impact on the Tipp football setup according to Brian Fox.

The two-time All Star has joined the backroom team as forwards coach.

Éire Óg Annacarty clubman Fox says having someone of Browne’s experience on board will be good for the players.





“Yeah, it’s great to have Declan onboard.

“He brings a lot of experience, we all know from his playing days and how good he was.

“He’s managed a few teams as well so It’s great to have him onboard.

“We want everyone possible to be pulling in the same direction, everyone is trying to steer the ship forward so to have Declan onboard is a big addition.

“I don’t know will he have much influence on me because he deals with proper forwards not makeshift forwards like myself!”