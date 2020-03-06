BREAKING NEWS: Hijacking and armed robbery in Tipperary

A car was hijacked and a post office robbed at knife-point in Tipperary this afternoon.

At about 3.10pm, Gardaí received a report that a man armed with a knife, had approached a woman in a red Volkswagen Passat in Clonoulty.

He threatened her and demanded she get out of the car, which she then did, and he drove off in it.





At 3.30pm a post office was then robbed by a man with a knife in Rossmore.

He had threatened staff with the weapon before fleeing with a small sum of money.

Gardaí believe the car used during that incident was the one that had been stolen in Clonoulty, which has a partial registration 11-D.

No-one was injured during either incident.

In the last half an hour, Tipp FM News has learned that that car has been recovered in the grounds of Bothar na Naomh church in Thurles.

Anyone who may have seen it beforehand is asked to contact Gardaí immediately.

You can contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, or any Garda Station.