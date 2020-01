Borrisoleigh are ready and primed to give their all next Sunday according to their manager Johnny Kelly.

The Galway native has led the North’s Tipp club to Tipp and Munster titles so far and hopes now to add the All-Ireland title to their list of achievements.

The Dan Breen winners take on a Ballyhale side looking to claim back to back titles next Sunday.





Speaking to Tipp FM Sport ahead of the final, Borrisoleigh manager Johnny Kelly said it’s great for the Parish.