“Borrisokane is Dancing” project to be launched Sunday morning

A dance project in north Tipperary incorporating young migrants will be launched tomorrow (Sunday) with an online event.

‘Borrisokane is Dancing’ is working with young people in the community to embrace and display different forms of dance, and will rollout a more public display when Covid-19 regulations are eased.

The project will be launched with an online video of performances in various locations around the town, on the First Fortnight website tomorrow at 11am.





Cloughjordan-based Instant Dissidence is behind the project, and Artistic Director Rita Marcalo has been explaining the background of the young people involved:

“Most of them go to Borrisokane Community College and some of them were born and lived in Borrisokane all their lives and others are migrants to Borrisokane.

“Some of them have only arrived in Borrisokane about a year ago.

“The other thing about the project is it brings these two communities together, the host community in Borrisokane and the migrant community in Borrisokane.

“It places them dancing with one another.”

The video can be viewed tomorrow here – https://www.firstfortnight.ie/events/borrisokane-is-dancing