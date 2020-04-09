An Bord Pleanála grant permission for Tipperary developers tower block in Dublin

The way has been cleared for a Tipperary born developer to construct a 13-storey tower block in Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála has again granted permission to Carrick on Suir native Johnny Ronan for the multi-million Euro project.

It comes just six weeks after the High Court had quashed the board’s approval of the same development.





Dublin City Council had taken judicial review proceedings against the 550 apartment complex, with the matter returned to An Bord Pleanála for a fresh ruling again approving the development on the Dublin docklands.