Book of condolence to open in Clonmel for Christchurch victims

A book of condolences will open at Tipperary County Council in Clonmel for the victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings at 11am this morning.

On Friday, a right wing extremist killed 50 people and wounded dozens more at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

Those who wish to pay their respects, can find the book open in the foyer of the County Council offices on Emmet Street.





The book of condolences can also be found online at www.TipperaryCoCo.ie.

Clonmel Mayor, Richie Molloy, feels it’s vital to show solidarity with the Muslim community in the wake of the tragedy.