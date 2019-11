People in Tipperary will have a chance to pay their respects to broadcasting legend Gay Byrne.

A Book of Condolence will be opening at County Hall in Clonmel from 2 o’clock this afternoon with plans to do the same in the other Municipal Districts.

Many tributes have been paid to the 85 year old who passed away on Monday.





Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy says Gay Byrne had a huge impact on Irish life.