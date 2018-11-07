Bonner Maher taking on major endurance event for charity

Tipperary senior hurler Patrick “Bonner” Maher is set to take part in the ‘Sea to Summit’ endurance race this Saturday in Mayo.

He’s raising money for the ‘Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund’ along with ‘Running for Josie’, a charity set up by Kilruane MacDonaghs hurler Seamus Hennessy.

The two time All Ireland winner decided to undertake the 56km race to stay fit in the off season and to fundraise for both causes.





The event involves a 4km run, an 8km cycle followed by a run up and down Croagh Patrick, then a 35km cycle and a 4km beach run to the finish line.

The Lorrha Dorrha hurler told Tipp FM Sport this week that he’s looking forward to this weekends challenge.