Body of missing man in Borrisokane recovered

The body of missing Borrisokane man Malachy Brennan has been recovered.

The 63 year old had been last seen on Monday evening in the vicinity of the park in the town.

The body was recovered from Ballyfinboy River at Kildarby at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon, by the Garda Water unit who came down from Dublin to assist in the search.





His body was removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem, whoch is due to take place on Monday morning.

Gardaí say they are not treating his death as suspicious, and have thanked all the agencies involved in the search.