Bloody Sunday lecture tonight as part of Nenagh 800 festivities

A lecture exploring the legacy of Bloody Sunday is being held in Tipperary tonight as part of Nenagh 800 celebrations.

The event, called ‘Bloody Sunday: A Bitter Legacy or a Legacy of Bitterness’ is being hosted by Ormond Historical Society at the Abbey Court Hotel at 8pm.

The event is presented in conjunction with the Tipperary GAA Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee on the 100th anniversary of the event which saw 14 people die at a football match between Tipperary and Dublin.





John Flannery is the speaker at tonight’s event.

He says there are many pieces of new information which are being discovered about the events surrounding Bloody Sunday.

Listen here for more details.