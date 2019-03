Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore has three rides at Prestbury Park this afternoon.

First up is Ornua for Henry de Bromhead in the Grade 1 Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase at 2.10.

The Killenaule jockey will partner the Willie Mullins trained Good Thyne Tara in the Grade 1 Mares’ Hurdle at 4.10 before linking up with de Bromhead again in the 4.50 as she rides A Plus Tard in the Novices Handicap Chase.