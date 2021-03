Fresh from an historic week, Rachael Blackmore returns to racing in Thurles this afternoon, where a seven race card takes place.

Cheltenham’s leading rider competes in four races including the featured race of the day, the Grade 3 Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Steeplechase at 4 o’clock.

Before that, in the 3.25 Handicap Hurdle. Rachael has her first race since returning from Cheltenham, she’s onboard second favourite Ask and Answer.





The first race of the meeting goes to post at quarter-past-2.