Bennett wins Stage 10 at Tour de France

Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett has become the first Irishman to win a stage at the Tour de France since 2013.

He narrowly won the 10th stage this evening in a sprint finish at Saint-Martin-de-Ré.

Dan Martin was the last Irishman to win a stage at the Tour in 2013, and the feat has only been achieved by four others – Shay Elliott, Stephen Roche, Seán Kelly and Martin Earley.





The win has also seen Bennett regain the green jersey from Peter Sagan.

He’s the second Irish rider to win a stage in all three Grand Tours after Shay Elliott, and he’s the first Irish rider to win a Tour de France stage as Irish champion.