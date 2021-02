Sam Bennett has won his second stage of this year’s UAE tour.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider proved fastest in a mass bunch sprint to take the 6th stage of the World Tour event in Dubai.

The win is Bennett’s second stage win of the week, after winning stage four on Wednesday and he is now third in the points classification.





The Tipperary man could also be in contention for the final stage of the event tomorrow, where the riders will travel 147 kilometres on a sprint stage.